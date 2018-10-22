Def Leppard leads fan vote for Rock Hall induction

In light of how well they’re doing with the online fan vote, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott can’t help but get excited by the band’s long-overdue nomination. In addition to Leppard, the 2019 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are Stevie NicksRadioheadTodd RundgrenJanet JacksonDevoJohn PrineKraftwerkLL Cool JRadiohead, MC5, Rage Against The MachineRoxy MusicRufus & Chaka Khan, and the Zombies. The final list will be rolled out in December.

The Rock Hall fan vote tallies are updated by the minute at https://www.rockhall.com/fanvote/standings:

The leading Top Five artists vying for the 2019 Rock Hall fan vote are:

1. Def Leppard
2. Stevie Nicks
3. The Cure
4. Todd Rundgren
5. The Zombies

Source: Pulse of Radio

