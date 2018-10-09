Def Leppard Among 2019 Rock Hall Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed their nominees for the 2019 class this morning via press release and leading the way is first time nominee Def Leppard. Also nominated are Devo, Janet Jackson, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Todd Rundgren, Rufus & Chaka Khan and The Zombies. Noticeably absent are Judas Priest, who were nominated but not inducted last year, Soundgarden who have been passed over several times, not to mention influentail metal giants Iron Maiden and blatant disrespect of Bad Company and Boston. Here’s the press release: THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES NOMINEES FOR 2019 INDUCTION Fans Can Cast Their Vote for Inductees at Rockhall.com/vote or In Person at the Museum in Cleveland CLEVELAND (October 9, 2018) — The Nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 are: Def Leppard

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Six out of 15 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including: Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, and Todd Rundgren.

Inductees will be announced in December 2018. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 29, 2019. Ticket on-sale information will be announced in January.

Ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will again offer fans the opportunity to officially participate in the induction selection process. Beginning October 9 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. EST on December 9, 2018, fans can visit rockhall.com to cast votes for who they believe to be most deserving of induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees. Fans will need to login to vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.

Fans can also visit the Museum in Cleveland to cast their vote in person using the Voice Your Choice interactives adjacent to the 2018 Inductee exhibit in the new Hall of Fame Gallery, presented by KeyBank.

HBO will also once again broadcast the ceremony in 2019 and SiriusXM will also carry a radio simulcast, along with specials leading up to the Ceremony devoted to the Rock Hall’s Inductees—past and present— on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (Ch. 310) .

A limited number of pre-sale tickets for the 2019 Induction Ceremony will be made available for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame donors and members in advance of the public sale. To be eligible for the member pre-sale opportunity, you must be an active Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member by December 31, 2018. Supporters of the Donor Circle by December 31, 2018 have the opportunity to access premium balcony tickets and VIP packages directly through Rock Hall staff and skip the member pre-sale. Join or renew your Rock Hall membership or donor status by December 31, 2018 to gain access to these opportunities. For more information on how to become a member, call the membership hotline at (216) 515-8425 or email membership@rockhall.org . For information on the Donor Circle, call (216) 515-1222 or email mischay@rockhall.org .

