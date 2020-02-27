Daylight Saving Time is Sunday March 8th
You’ll want to turn your clocks ahead on Sunday March 8th at 2am, or if you’re not psychotic… just change them when you go to bed Saturday night. Congress decreed that Daylight Saving Time happen the 2nd Sunday in March, putting us in misery just in time for Spring. If your wondering why we still have to “Spring Forward” if Washington State passed legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent? Congress has yet to approve the legislation… so, hello? Congress? *crickets