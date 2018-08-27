Corvettes and Seafood in Wesport this Weekend!

The Corvettes of Grays Harbor Car Club will be holding their show “Corvettes at the Marina” once again at the Marina in Westport, Wa. The 9th annual event is Saturday September 1st from 10-3pm with trophies, raffles, and prizes. As in years past, the car show will operate in conjuction with the 72nd Annual Seafood and Craft show in Westport.

Club President Larry Benner tells us that the corvettes will be plentiful this weekend:

Larry says it’s quite a task but teaming up with the Westport Seafood Festival is a great fit:

Leslie Eichner President of the Westport/Grayland Chamber of Commerce agrees:

It all starts at Saturday at 10am this Saturday September 1st 2018 at the Westport Marina.