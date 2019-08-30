Congrats to our Foreigner Ticket Winners!
Congratulations to our KDUX Foreigner VIP Contest winner Trudy McCaffrey of Aberdeen! Trudy wins tickets to the Foreigner show at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup Sept. 18th and backstage Meet and Greet passes for her and a guest, plus the Foreigner ‘Jukebox Heroes” CD.
Joey Knapp wins our 2nd place prize of two tickets to the show and a copy of the Foreigner ‘Jukebox Heroes” CD.
Foreigner will be rockin’ the Washington State Fair in Puyallup on September 18th (with special guest Night Ranger).