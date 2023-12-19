Congrats to ‘Heart’ Contest Winner Chris Clark!

Congratulations to our “Heart for the Holidays” Grand Prize winner, Chris Clark of Aberdeen! Chris scores himself two tickets to Heart -New Year’s Eve concert in Seattle plus a nights stay at the Belltown Inn and Suites!

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Ann and Nancy Wilson are back as Heart New Year’s Eve show in Seattle! The sisters Wilson reveal the show will celebrate the new year complete with a Space Needle Fireworks display after the show. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will open the night’s festivities.

Special thanks to our sponsors:

Aberdeen Office Equipment

The Roof Doctor in Aberdeen

Ghost Town Tattoo in Elma

Westhaven Villa in Aberdeen

LaVogue Cyclery in Hoquiam

Grocery Outlet

A-1 Roofing