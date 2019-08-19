      Weather Alert

“Concert In The Park” Series Finale This Weekend!

Aug 19, 2019 @ 11:26am

Alpha Media Grays Harbor and Res Comm Flooring present “Concert In the Park” Saturday, August 24th from 1p-6pm at Sam Benn Park in Aberdeen. It’s the finale in our “Concert In The Park” this Saturday at Sam Benn Park!

On tap, with great live music from; “Black Ice”, “Dakota Poorman”, “Three Rivers Band” and “Amanda Ransom”.

104.7 KDUX, KIX 95.3 and City of Aberdeen Parks & Rec are teaming up to bring you a beautiful summer day packed full of Live Music, games, including a bouncy house for the kids, vendors and more!

IT’S Absolutely FREE!

This is a B. Y. O. B. affair (Bring your own blanket) and/or folding chair and cozy up for a great afternoon of FUN.

104.7 KDUX and KIX 95.3 Concert in the Park partnering with the City of Aberdeen, and proudly sponsored by Res Com Flooring, The Grocery Outlet, Aberdeen Office Equipment, Chehalis Sheet Metal and Bubly Sparkling Water distributed locally by Harbor Pacific.

Don’t miss it! Our finale in the Concert In The Park” series, Saturday, August 24th 1p-6p at Sam Benn Park.

August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Most Popular Post
Interviews
Get ready for Summer Glamp & Billy Idol TIX. Sponsored by Iron Horse Brewery
12 weeks for the 12's Contest! Starts Friday!
'Concert In The Park' this Saturday Aug. 3rd at Sam Benn
Concert In The Park This Saturday