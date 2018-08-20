Concert In The Park – Series Finale this Saturday

Nothing says Summer like a Concert in the Park!

BUD LIGHT, The City of Aberdeen Kix 95.3 and 104.7 KDUX, Present 2018 Concert in the Park Series at Sam Benn Park in Aberdeen.

Next up is our series finale Saturday August 25th from 1 -6pm featuring live music from Dakota Poorman, Kristen Marlo, LA White and Gebular!

It’s fun for the whole family- and it’s FREE. Live Music, games, prizes, a bouncy house for the kids! Bring a picnic basket or enjoy food for purchase and, yes, even a beer garden.

Let’s close out Summer in style with the Concert in the Park sponsored by Anchor Bank, Grocery Outlet in Aberdeen, Capital Medical Center, The Roof Doctor, and Bubly Sparkling Water distributed locally by Harbor Pacific.

August 25th… BUD LIGHT, The City of Aberdeen and 104.7 KDUX, Present 2018 Concert in the Park Series at Sam Benn Park in Aberdeen.