Miss Grays Harbor Lauren Fagerstedt and Miss Grays Harbor Teen Saylor Heikkila will host ‘Cast And Crowns’ at Tinderbox Coffee Roasters on 113 E. Wishkah in Aberdeen Sunday from 10am-12noon. This is an information meeting for girls and young women ages 6-28 regarding the Miss Grays Harbor and Teen program, and Little Princesses for girls 5-10 or the Ambassador program for girls 11-13.