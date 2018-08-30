Clint & The Eastwoods debut album on KDUX Sept. 7th

Local rockers Clint & The Eastwoods will join Pat Anderson on KDUX to debut their new self-titled album Sept. 7th at 8pm. Scott Gwinn, Clint Rattie and Brian Smith sit down with P.A. in the studio to chat about the new release, hear cuts from the album and the stories around them. The band will also be premiering the album in a live settting Saturday September 15th at Charlie’s Bar in Montesano.

Clint & The Eastwoods with P.A. on KDUX Friday Sept. 7th at 8pm. Don’t miss it!

Tracklisting: