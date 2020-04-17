      Weather Alert

Classic AC/DC in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight @9

Apr 17, 2020 @ 3:30pm
INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Join us tonight in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown for a classic show from AC/DC recorded live from the BBC in 1976, 78, 79. You’ll hear vintage live cuts featuring Bon Scott, Angus Young, Malcom Young, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd. Tune in at 9pm or it’s “Rock N’ Roll Damnation” for you!

Trending Posts
Daylight Saving Time is Sunday March 8th
Spring 2020 Cash Contest Rules
Metal Church To Release "From The Vault" April 10th
Happy 58th Birthday to Jon Bon Jovi today!
Interviews