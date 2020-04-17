Classic AC/DC in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown tonight @9
INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)
Join us tonight in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown for a classic show from AC/DC recorded live from the BBC in 1976, 78, 79. You’ll hear vintage live cuts featuring Bon Scott, Angus Young, Malcom Young, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd. Tune in at 9pm or it’s “Rock N’ Roll Damnation” for you!