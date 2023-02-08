Chicago to Kick-off the Washington State Fair in September!

“An Evening With Chicago” will kick off the Washington State Fair in Puyallup on September 1st 2023. They’ll perform their hits on stage spanning generations for the fans to begin the Concert Series.

Buy tickets here:

The password is: radio

Pre-sales – Wednesday, February 8, 10:00 a.m. thru Friday, February 10, 10:00 a.m.

General on sale – Friday, February 10, 10:00 a.m.

Chicago formed in Chicago, Illinois, in 1967 as the “Chicago Transit Authority” in 1968, then shortened the name to just “Chicago” in 1969. To date, Chicago has sold over 40 million units in the U.S., with 23 gold, 18 platinum, and eight multi-platinum albums. They’ve had five consecutive number-one albums on the Billboard 200 and 20 top-ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100. In 1974 the group had seven albums, its entire catalog at the time, on the Billboard 200 simultaneously. They’ve received ten Grammy Award nominations, winning one for the song, “If You Leave Me Now”. The group’s first album, Chicago Transit Authority, released in 1969, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. The original line-up of Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016