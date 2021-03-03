Celebrating Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Tonight on KDUX
35 years ago today (March 3rd, 1986) that Metallica released its genre-defining third studio album, ‘Master Of Puppets’. We’ll celebrate tonight as we Rock with Rick, featuring Metallica Live in Berlin, Germany: 06.06.06 performing Master of Puppets in its entirety!
It’s gonna be awesome! Tune in starting at 10pm!
SETLIST
Motorbreath
Fuel
Wherever I May Roam
The New Song
The Unforgiven
Battery
Master of Puppets
The Thing That Should Not Be
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
Disposable Heroes
Leper Messiah
Orion
Damage, Inc.
ENCORE
Sad But True
Nothing Else Matters
One
Enter Sandman
ENCORE 2
Commando
Seek & Destroy