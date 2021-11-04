Celebrate Led Zeppelin IV on KDUX

Tonight at 9pm (Monday Nov. 8) on KDUX the Rock of the Coast!
Led Zeppelin in conjunction with Rhino have produced a special broadcast of the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin 4, which came out on November 8th, 1971.
This one-hour All Access special features interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant & John Paul Jones interspersed with such classics as “Black Dog,” “Rock and Roll,” “Black Dog,” “Going to California,” “When the Levee Breaks,” and of course, “Stairway to Heaven.”
In 1971, Led Zeppelin ruled the rock and roll world. They played to sold-out audiences everywhere in the world. Their first three albums were huge hits. Their fans could not get enough of them and listened repeatedly to those albums released over the past 2 years, which had already revolutionized music by electrifying and evolving the blues, changing tempos during a song at will, incorporating acoustic and celtic music into an intoxicating, heady brew of sublime sound and melody and suddenly going off into electrifying tangents and jamming during any of their songs
during live performances.
Tune in tonight at 9pm on KDUX as we celebrate Led Zeppelin IV!