Bon Jovi release new single “Legendary” from new album “Forever” due June 7th

Source: YouTube

Bon Jovi will release their newest album, “Forever”, on June 7, 2024. Pre-orders, including signed CDs, are available on their website BonJovi.com. This is their 16th studio album. The rock and roll hall of famers have sold more than 120 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling American rock bands of all time. The first single from their new album is “Legendary” is now available. Check it out!