Bob Seger show tonight in Tacoma is “postponed”

The show will not go on for Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band tonight in Tacoma. Here’s the official announcement from Live Nation

“Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band loaded in this morning with the full intention to perform tonight’s scheduled concert at the Tacoma Dome. Unfortunately, yesterday’s State of Emergency declared by Governor Inslee has not been lifted. Additionally, City of Tacoma officials have deemed that the show cannot go on as scheduled.

Information on a rescheduled date will be announced next week.”