Bob Seger show tonight in Tacoma is “postponed”

The show will not go on for Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band tonight in Tacoma. Here’s the official announcement from Live Nation

“Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band loaded in this morning with the full intention to perform tonight’s scheduled concert at the Tacoma Dome. Unfortunately, yesterday’s State of Emergency declared by Governor Inslee has not been lifted. Additionally, City of Tacoma officials have deemed that the show cannot go on as scheduled.

Information on a rescheduled date will be announced next week.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Foreigner with Night Ranger at Wa. State Fair Sept. 18th Heart announce “Love Alive” Summer Tour with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts Heart are back with “Love Alive” tour with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts School Closures & Delays for Feb. 11th 2019 Winter Storm Watch: Up to 4 inches on the Coast Friday-Saturday Winter Storm expected Friday-Saturday
Comments