Bob Seger Announces Travelin’ Man – Farewell Tour

NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Inductee Bob Seger performs onstage at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 19th Annual Induction Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel March 15, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Go see Bob Seger! We told you this was going to happen. Just in… Bob has revealed that this will be his final tour.

He’s playing the Tacoma Dome Feb. 9th.

DETROIT, MI – After a career that has spanned more than 50 years, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will hit the road for one last time on their final tour. More dates are being added to Seger’s previously announced dates, giving fans one more opportunity to see Seger and the band live. The Travelin’ Man tour kicks off on November 21 in Grand Rapids.

Tickets for the new dates in Buffalo, Cleveland, Louisville, Fort Wayne, Peoria, Grand Rapids and rescheduled shows in Dallas and Houston will go on sale Friday, September 28.  Tickets for new dates in Toledo and Nashville will go on sale Saturday, September 29.

Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks, including dates in Las Vegas, Fresno, San Diego, Vancouver, Florida and more.

Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to purchase tickets in advance of the scheduled on-sale dates. To become a Bullet Club member, visit BobSeger.com/bulletclub.

Tickets can be purchased at BobSeger.com.

BOB SEGER & THE SILVER BULLET BAND – TRAVELIN’ MAN TOUR

Show Date City, Venue Tickets
Nov. 21 Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena On Sale Date: Sept. 28
Nov. 24 Kansas City, MOSprint Center On Sale Now
Nov. 27 Des Moines, IAWells Fargo On Sale Now
Nov. 30 St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center On Sale Now
Dec. 6 Cleveland, OHQuicken Loans Arena On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Dec. 8 Louisville, KYKFC Yum! Center On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Dec. 12 St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Arena On Sale Now
Dec. 14 Chicago, ILAllstate Arena On Sale Now
Dec. 20 Greenville, SCBon Secours On Sale Now
Dec. 22 Atlanta, GAInfinite Energy On Sale Now
Jan. 9 Toledo, OHHuntington Center On Sale Date: Sept. 29Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 11 Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena On Sale Date: Sept. 29Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 15 Fort Wayne, INAllen County War Memorial Coliseum On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 17 Buffalo, NYKeyBank Center On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 19 Columbus, OHNationwide Arena On Sale Now
Jan. 22 Peoria, ILPeoria Civic Center On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
Jan. 29 Billings, MTRimrock Auto Arena On Sale Now
Jan. 31 Boise, IDFord Center On Sale Now
Feb. 2 Portland, ORModa Center On Sale Now
Feb. 9 Seattle, WATacoma Dome On Sale Now
Feb. 15 Phoenix, AZTalking Stick Resort On Sale Now
Feb. 17 Denver, COPepsi Center On Sale Now
Feb. 23 Los Angeles, CAThe Forum On Sale Now
Mar. 7 Austin, TXFrank Erwin On Sale Now
Mar. 9 Dallas, TXFord Center at The Star On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25
May 2 Houston, TXCynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion On Sale Date: Sept. 28Fan Club Pre-Sale Date: Sept. 25

 

