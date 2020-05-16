Black Sabbath, DIO drummer Vinny Appice with P.A. tonight at 9pm
Legendary drummers and brothers Carmine and Vinny Appice have performed a video celebration dedicated to Ronnie James Dio to commemorate the ten-year anniversary of the passing of the late, great singer, who died on May 16, 2010 from cancer. The video will be released on Saturday, May 16, 2020 on YouTube and on the Internet in general. You can see it here; Vinny Appice.
P.A. chats with Vinny, who played with Ronnie in Black Sabbath, DIO and Heaven Hell, tonight in the #KDUXLockdownRockdown. We’ll play some of his favorite Dio classics and reveal how you can check out the video tonight on KDUX.
Vinny Appice albums:
John Lennon
- Walls and Bridges (hand claps on “Whatever Gets You Thru The Night”; uncredited) (1974)
Rick Derringer
- Derringer (1976)
- Sweet Evil (1977)
- Derringer Live (1977)
Axis
It’s A Circus World (1978)
Ray Gomez
Black Sabbath
- Mob Rules (1981)
- Live Evil (1982)
- Dehumanizer (1992)
- Black Sabbath: The Dio Years (2007)
- Live at Hammersmith Odeon (2007)
Dio
- Holy Diver (1983)
- The Last in Line (1984)
- Sacred Heart (1985)
- Intermission (1986)
- Dream Evil (1987)
- Strange Highways (1993)
- Angry Machines (1996)
- Inferno – Last in Live (1998)
Hear ‘N Aid
- Hear ‘n Aid – “Stars” (1986)
World War III
War & Peace
- The Flesh & Blood Sessions (1999 / 2013)
Raven Storm
Mark Boals
Power Project
3 Legged Dogg
Heaven and Hell
- Live from Radio City Music Hall (2007)
- The Devil You Know (2009)
- Neon Nights: 30 Years of Heaven & Hell (2010)
Kill Devil Hill
- Kill Devil Hill (2012)
- Revolution Rise (2013)
Suncrown
- “Children of the Sea” (Black Sabbath cover) (2012)
Hollywood Monsters
WAMI
Martiria
Toehider
- Mainly Songs About Robots (2015)
Ian Ray Logan & Serpent´s Ride
- Between Lights and Shadows (2016)
Joel Hoekstra’s 13
Stonehand
- When The Devil Comes (2015)
Resurrection Kings
- Resurrection Kings (2016)
Last in Line
- Heavy Crown (2016)
- II (2019)
Ian Ray Logan & King of Twilight
- Reaching Dreams (on “Success is to Live (the Life)”) (2017)
Adrian Raso
The One Man Electrical Band
- Symptom of the Universe (2017)
- Dark Things (2018)
Appice
- Sinister (2017) (with his brother Carmine Appice)
Stagma
Concreto (Brazilian Band)