Most recently Montesano 7th grader John Griffin III was diagnosed with a rare form of melanoma. Friends have organized a benefit in his honor to defray medical costs. The ‘JG3 Strong’ benefit will be at the Montesano Moose Saturday April 27th. The Doors will open at 5pm with spaghetti dinner at 6pm and the live auction at 7pm. The cost is $10 dollars and tickets will be available at the door.

We had John and the whole Vaughan Bulldogs baseball team in the KDUX studio to chat about the event: