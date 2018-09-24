Backyard BBQ a huge success! KDUX and KIX offered up the Backyard BBQ where we bring the party to you! The Greene family and friends donated to the United Way of Grays Harbor auction and won the coveted prize. P.A., Luceman and Logan did the honors for the party this year! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Win our last pair of tickets to Journey & Def Leppard this Thursday! P.A. chats with Miss GH Kuinn Karaffa on KDUX KISS announce End Of The Road Tour on America’s Got Talent Krist Novoselic’ chats with P.A. on KDUX about Giants In The Trees Bob Seger Announces Travelin’ Man – Farewell Tour Giants In The Trees – Saturday at GH Bishop Center