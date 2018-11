Former Harborite, singer/songwriter Alex Mabey is visiting family over the holidays and she’s scheduled local performances in the area:

Tinderbox Coffee Roasters: (Aberdeen) 11:30 AM 1:00 PM

Charlie’s Sports Bar: (Monte) 8:00 PM 11:00 PM

Mount Olympus Brewing Company: (Aberdeen) 7:00 PM 9:00 PM

Alex chats with P.A. on being home and performing: