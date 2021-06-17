AC/DC – Witch’s Spell (New Video)
AC/DC release the new video and single “Witch’s Spell” from their chart topping album Power Up. The new “Witch’s Spell” was directed, edited and animated by Wolf & Crow using band performance footage shot by Clemens Habicht, the band, and their creative director, Josh Cheuse.
Frontman Brian Johnson had a blast recording Power Up — but maintains he’s merely a vehicle for guitarist Angus Young‘s creative vision. In addition to topping the Billboard 200 albums chart in the U.S., AC/DC’s Power Up has hit Number One in 21 other countries.