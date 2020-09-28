AC/DC Update Social Media, Tease Comeback
INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)
AC/DC have recently updated their social media logos with their red, neon lightning bolt, an image fans know very well as part of the bands classic logo. This is on the heels of band pics reportedly being leaked on their website and immediately deleted that feature Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Cliff Williams and Stevie Young, filling in for his Unce, the late Malcom Young. Rock afficianados and fans are speculating that the band is posed to make an album announcement and possible a tour accompanied with a new video.
The last AC/DC album was “Rock Or Bust” was released in 2014 and accompanying tour. At the mid mark of the trek lead singer Brian Johnson revealing he couldn’t continue due to significant hearing loss and was eventually replaced with Axl Rose for the remainder of the tour. As if that wasn’t bizzare enough, longtime drummer Phil Rudd could not join the band on the road as he was being detained for attempting to “procure a murder”. He has since pleaded to a lesser charge. Let’s hope whatever these Aussie rockers have planned, it’s a trouble-free adventure.
⚡
Posted by AC/DC on Friday, September 25, 2020