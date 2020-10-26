      Weather Alert

AC/DC – Shot In The Dark (World Premiere Video)

Oct 26, 2020 @ 6:48am

Here’s the first video from AC/DC’s new album “PWR/UP” due out Nov. 13th!

AC/DC‘s Power Up marks the bands first since 2014’s Rock Or Bust.

The set features the band back with beloved frontman Brian Johnson, drummer, Phil Rudd, and bassist Cliff Williams — with the lineup rounded out by co-founder Angus Young and nephew Stevie Young on guitars.

SIDE NOTES

The tracklisting to AC/DC’s Power Up is:

“Realize
“Rejection”
“Shot In The Dark”
“Through The Mists Of Time”
“Kick You When You’re Down”
“Witch’s Spell”
“Demon Fire”
“Wild Reputation”
“No Man’s Land”
“Systems Down”
“Money Shot”
“Code Red”

