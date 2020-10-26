AC/DC – Shot In The Dark (World Premiere Video)
Here’s the first video from AC/DC’s new album “PWR/UP” due out Nov. 13th!
AC/DC‘s Power Up marks the bands first since 2014’s Rock Or Bust.
The set features the band back with beloved frontman Brian Johnson, drummer, Phil Rudd, and bassist Cliff Williams — with the lineup rounded out by co-founder Angus Young and nephew Stevie Young on guitars.
SIDE NOTES
The tracklisting to AC/DC’s Power Up is:
“Realize
“Rejection”
“Shot In The Dark”
“Through The Mists Of Time”
“Kick You When You’re Down”
“Witch’s Spell”
“Demon Fire”
“Wild Reputation”
“No Man’s Land”
“Systems Down”
“Money Shot”
“Code Red”