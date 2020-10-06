AC/DC – Shot In The Dark (Premieres 9pm Tonight)
AC/DC’s new album “PWR/UP” drops November 13th!
Despite passing on back in 2017, AC/DC‘s late-guitarist Malcolm Young has likely played a big part in the band’s upcoming album, PWR UP. NME posted the band’s longtime engineer Mike Fraser appeared on the AC/DCFans.net podcast and revealed, “I think Angus (Young) kind of came into this with a lot of ideas and riffs and not too many completed songs. But that was similar on (2014’s) Rock Or Bust, ‘cos him and Malcolm had written tons of songs before Mal got sick and eventually passed away.”
Fraser went on to say that Malcolm has plenty of material left behind from his older brother: “He’s got a whole treasure trove of ideas and riffs and all that. He’s probably spent a few years before we came in to do this record pooling ideas together and all that, and then when he came into the studio here, he just sat down with a whole suitcase full of little demo things he had done. And him and Brendan O’Brien, who produced the record, would sift through all the ideas and say, ‘Hey, that’s great. That’s a really good song. Let’s put that riff here.'”