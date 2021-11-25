AC/DC Score 3 Grammy Nominations For ‘Power Up’

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards saw many rock and pop legends once again being singled out for the year’s top musical honors. AC/DC scored 3 Grammy nominations for their latest album ‘Power Up’. In the coveted Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance category, it’s AC/DC, Paul McCartney, Chris Cornell, and Foo Fighters. AC/DC’s is also up for Best Music Video as well.
Prince‘s Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition) is up against Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) in the Best Historical Album category; with George Harrison‘s All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition nominated for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package.
ABBA‘s “I Still Have Faith In You” snagged a nom for Record Of The Year, with Blues Traveler‘s Traveler’s Blues making the shortlist for Best Traditional Blues Album. Jackson Browne and Los Lobos are among the nominees for Best Americana Album.
Interestingly, in the Best Rock Song category — which goes to the songwriters — Paul McCartney is competing against the daughter of his old Wings guitarist, Laurence Juber. Ilsey Juber is one of the songwriters of Weezer‘s “All My Favorite Songs,” which is up against “Macca’s” McCartney III standout “Find My Way.”
The Recording Academy will present the 2022 Grammy Awards on Monday January 31st, live on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET.
Prior to the telecast, The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.