AC/DC Release #PWRUP teaser!
#PWRUP Just Releaser Teaser 1
AC/DC is back with its beloved frontman Brian Johnson, drummer, Phil Rudd, and bassist Cliff Williams. NME reported the band has confirmed the lineup — which is rounded out with co-founder Angus Young and nephew Stevie Young on guitars. Williams had retired from the band back in 2016 at the conclusion of the “Rock Or Bust” global trek — which featured Axl Rose replacing Brian Johnson, who was suffering from hearing issues. Drummer, Phil Rudd, who battled both drug and legal issues, is back behind the kit for the first time since 2015.
To underscore the current lineup, the band has released a new group shot on social media in advance of its upcoming album, titled, PWR UP. AC/DC has yet to announce the set’s release date.
Phil Rudd was arrested in November 2014 on charges of attempting to arrange a murder, threatening to kill and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. The murder-for-hire charge was dropped quickly, and Rudd was sentenced to eight months’ home detention and ordered to pay New Zealand $120,000 in reparation regarding the drug charges. Once again for the live dates, he was replaced by AC/DC veteran, Chris Slade.