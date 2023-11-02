Aberdeen & Hoquiam HS Combine Forces for Foodball

Once again this year Foodball, the annual fundraising competition to fill the local food banks will be a collaborative effort between Hoquiam and Aberdeen High Schools. The 43rd Foodball competition kicks off Friday Nov. 3rd with a series of events planned for each school. Hoquiam will having their Grizzly Den Takeover Friday 5:00pm-8:00pm and Aberdeen will host “Aberdeen’s Got Talent” 6:00pm at AHS Auditorium. The schools will trade-off canvassing Safeway, Swanson’s in Aberdeen and Hoquiam, Bi-Mart and Hoquiam Rite-Aid. Foodball was created by Jill Bellis at KDUX radio in 1981 where is has morphed into a 10 day competition that will wrap up with a final weigh-in at the Gray Harbor PUD Nov. 13th at 5:30pm.