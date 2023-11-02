104.7 KDUX 104.7 KDUX Logo

Aberdeen & Hoquiam HS Combine Forces for Foodball

November 2, 2023 8:49AM PDT
L-R: Aberdeen High School’s Jaden Turpin and Kailey Perdergrass, and Hoquiam High School’s Kristina Goulet and Hannia Alejandre. The 43rd Annual Foodball Competition starts Friday Nov. 3rd

Once again this year Foodball, the annual fundraising competition to fill the local food banks will be a collaborative effort between Hoquiam and Aberdeen High Schools. The 43rd Foodball competition kicks off Friday Nov. 3rd with a series of events planned for each school. Hoquiam will having their Grizzly Den Takeover Friday 5:00pm-8:00pm and Aberdeen will host “Aberdeen’s Got Talent” 6:00pm at AHS Auditorium. The schools will trade-off canvassing Safeway, Swanson’s in Aberdeen and Hoquiam, Bi-Mart and Hoquiam Rite-Aid. Foodball was created by Jill Bellis at KDUX radio in 1981 where is has morphed into a 10 day competition that will wrap up with a final weigh-in at the Gray Harbor PUD Nov. 13th at 5:30pm.

 

 

