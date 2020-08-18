8 years ago this summer, Van Halen wrapped their reunion tour in support of “A Different Kind of Truth”.
8 years ago this summer, Van Halen wrapped their reunion tour in support of “A Different Kind of Truth”. Released on February 7, 2012, the record is Van Halen’s first full-length album of studio material with former lead singer David Lee Roth since “1984”. The following 3rd and 4th leg of the tour was canceled reportedly, according to David Lee Roth, because they “bit off more than they could chew”. Check out Van Halen’s “A Different Kind of Truth”. It’s a great album.