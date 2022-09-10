58th Annual Logger’s Playday this weekend

P.A. With the 2022 Loggers’ Playday Princesses

The 58th annual Logger’s Playday is this Saturday September 10th at Olympics Stadium in Hoquiam. The Loggers’ Playday Court joined P.A. & the KDUX Morning Show to talk about the event including the Elks Grad Parade that starts at noon. Joining us were: 2022 new princesses, Kyndal Davis, Carron Blood, Ashley Bates, and Emily McAllister!

