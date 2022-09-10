104.7 KDUX 104.7 KDUX Logo

58th Annual Logger’s Playday this weekend

September 9, 2022 5:01PM PDT
Share
58th Annual Logger’s Playday this weekend
P.A. With the 2022 Loggers’ Playday Princesses

The 58th annual Logger’s Playday is this Saturday September 10th at Olympics Stadium in Hoquiam. The Loggers’ Playday Court joined P.A. & the KDUX Morning Show to talk about the event including the Elks Grad Parade that starts at noon. Joining us were: 2022 new princesses, Kyndal Davis, Carron Blood, Ashley Bates, and Emily McAllister!

https://www.facebook.com/247229738700945/photos/a.620580374699211/5341254545965080/

 

Recently Played

Need To KnowDoja Cat
10:41am
About Damn TimeLizzo
10:38am
SunroofNicky Youre
10:36am
I Like You (a Happier Song)Post Malone/doja Cat
10:29am
Bad HabitSteve Lacy
10:26am
View Full Playlist