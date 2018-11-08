50th Anniversary of Jimi Hendrix ‘Electric Ladyland’ tonight on KDUX

Tonight at 9pm on KDUX you’ll hear “Jimi Hendrix: 50th Anniversary of Electric Lady Land”. Legacy and Experience Hendrix have produced a one-hour special celebrating the November 9th, 2018 release of the 50th anniversary edition of The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s Electric Ladyland – see press release below, as well as a link for Experience Hendrix 2019 tour dates.

This broadcast features interviews with Jimi, Mitch Mitchell, Steve Winwood, Dave Mason and others interspersed with a handful of songs from this landmark album.