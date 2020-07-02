4th of July Recipes to rock your weekend!
The folks from Quinault Star, the fishing boat that advertises here on KDUX has made some cool recipe videos and one to show us how to cook live crab! It’s best when it’s fresh. Take a look at Adrienne Jones demo on how to cook it, then check out the recipes below for marinated crab and crab dip. PERFECT for the 4th of July weekend!
Marinated Crab Recipe…
and the amazing crab dip..
Like their ad says on KDUX, they will be selling live crab tomorrow, sat and sun at float 12.