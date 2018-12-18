Legendary Actress/Director Penny Marshall has died

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Actress Penny Marshall attends the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

TMZ is reporting that legendary actress, comedian and director Penny Marshal has died at 75 years of from complications of diabetes. penny started her career on the small screen on such hit shows as the Odd Couple, Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley. She would go on to direct Tom Hanks in Big, A League of Her Own and Awakenings.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” the Marshall family said in a statement.

Before she died, Marshall was already one of Hollywood’s top-grossing female directors.

RIP Penny Marshall