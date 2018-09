P.A. chats with longtime professional photograher Darrell Westmoreland on KDUX regarding “Snap Click Flash: All Access Pass. It’s 47 years in the making with great stories and pics from Darrel’s work in the music industry. Get your copy this weekend… Darrell will be at the D&R Theatre Events Center Fri. from 7pm-9pm and Whitneys showroom in Montesano Sat. 3 to 5 pm. See the book at DMW IMAGES.com