12 Weeks For The 12’s Winner – Austin Weber!
KDUX congratulates our 12 Weeks For The 12’s winner Austin Weber of Aberdeen! He entered at Taqueria Franco in Aberdeen! He scored himself the big screen TV, Seahawks logo’d recliner and some cool Seahawks merchandise!
Great job Austin!
Thank you to our KDUX Sponsors!
Aberdeen: A-1 Roofing, Steam Donkey Brewing, Selmer’s Home Furnishings, Taquiero Franco Mexican Restaurant & Grocery Outlet
Hoquiam: The Boxcar Bar & Grill. The Roof Doctor & K & J Designs
Ocean Shores: Martin-Bruni Liquor & Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
And in East County at Bayview Redi-mix & Harbor Garden & Brewing Supply in Elma