Worst Smells Ever?! Here’s a KDUX poll…
Since P.A. got behind a fish truck on the highway yesterday, now all we’re hearing is about how bad it smelled… He says it tooks 4 hours to get stink out of his truck.
So, what are your worst smells ever???
KDUX Listeners:
A wet ashtray full of cigarettes is the worst for me. I don’t smoke… Gross!!?
Construction site sani-can.
South Aberdeen stank.
When you drain grease into a tin can and let it sit out for a couple of days and go to throw it away that is the worst stench ever.
I went clam digging last night my car smells like the beach.
Worse smells… I got a co worker that bathes in that axe crap… Now you know I work on a platform outside of the place.. I can smell him when he’s at work in my little corner.. I’d rather smell rotting flesh..hahaha
So, my co-workers and I play a game at work. If we have to drop a deuce at work, we warn the others of our code brown, and to steer clear for awhile. One gal started it by walking by my desk and saying, “cat litter box” and it’s gone on from there.