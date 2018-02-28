Worst Smells Ever?! Here’s a KDUX poll…

Since P.A. got behind a fish truck on the highway yesterday, now all we’re hearing is about how bad it smelled… He says it tooks 4 hours to get stink out of his truck.

So, what are your worst smells ever???

KDUX Listeners:

A wet ashtray full of cigarettes is the worst for me. I don’t smoke… Gross!!?

Construction site sani-can.

South Aberdeen stank.

When you drain grease into a tin can and let it sit out for a couple of days and go to throw it away that is the worst stench ever. I went clam digging last night my car smells like the beach. Worse smells… I got a co worker that bathes in that axe crap… Now you know I work on a platform outside of the place.. I can smell him when he’s at work in my little corner.. I’d rather smell rotting flesh..hahaha