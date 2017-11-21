Winterfest ready to spread Holiday joy

The Holidays are going to get festive with Winterfest in Aberdeen Dec. 1st and 2nd. The annual holiday event has a full schedule ready to celebrate:

Friday, Dec. 1 – Caroling, Tree Lighting, Santa Arrives in a Fire Truck, Downtown Trolley Rides, Stores Open, Free Drawings in the Stores! Saturday, Dec. 2 – Breakfast with Santa and Pictures with Santa in the D & R Event Center on I St; Holiday Market – Vendors Galore in the old Goldberg’s Furniture Store on Wishkah; Tree Lighting and more events to come in the afternoon and evening at the Historical Seaport!

Bette Worth and Bobbi McKracken stopped by KDUX to chat with Pat Anderson on the KDUX Morning Show: