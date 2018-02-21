Winter Weather Advisory: More Cold and Snow on the way…

We’re not quite done with the snow as of yet and temps won’t get out of the 30’s today (Wednesday). The National Weather Service says that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for today

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE COAST

5:30 am Wednesday February 21, 2018

ICY CONDITIONS THROUGHOUT THE REGION THIS AM, ESPECIALLY SECONDARY STREETS

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the coast from 4pm Wednesday through 10pm Wednesday. 1-2” of snow is forecast in coastal areas including Westport, Ocean Shores, Pacific Beach, Moclips, Taholah, Hoquiam and Aberdeen. Areas away from the coast in Grays Harbor County, could see snow showers with little to no accumulation. Snow could fall regionally, until the early morning hours on Thursday. All area roadways could be icy in patches, especially secondary streets this morning. Use extreme caution driving this morning and during periods of snow later today. Another round of light snow is forecast for Thursday Evening into Friday. At this time models predict little accumulation. Grays Harbor County Emergency Management

Click here for Icy Road Conditions