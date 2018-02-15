Win Pearl Jam tickets on KDUX! The keyword is…

We’re giving you a chance to win tickets to Pearl Jam at Safeco Field August 8th this morning at 7:20am on 104.7 KDUX “The Rock of the Coast”.

Get your texting fingers ready and just listen at that time for chance to win!

The Keyword is… “EvenFlow”. Text that word (at 7:20am) to 360-532-1047 to win!!!

(standard text messaging rates apply)

Pearl Jam announced that they will host The Home Shows — two headlining concerts at Safeco Field on Wednesday August 8, 2018 and Friday August 10, 2018.

The Home Shows mark Pearl Jam’s first hometown appearance in five years plus the largest

headlining concert event in Seattle since the Rolling Stones’ two-night stint at the Kingdome in

1981.

Full details on The Home Shows along with hotel and further travel information can be found at:

www.pearljam.com/thehomeshows. Tickets are on-sale Feb. 16th at 10am at Livenation.com.

In addition to bringing nearly 100,000 fans from around the world together to celebrate two

nights of music, The Home Shows will spotlight efforts across the city and King County to

address the region’s homelessness issue.

To that end, Pearl Jam is pledging a minimum of $1 million toward local homelessness

initiatives. They challenge everyone to join them — with the goal of raising a minimum of

$10 million pledged toward addressing homelessness in 2018. The band is researching a

wide range of programs to address Seattle-area homelessness in varied ways with a plan to

announce specific beneficiaries closer to the show dates.