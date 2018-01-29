Win Journey & Def Leppard tix this Thursday on KDUX!

The Best of Thursday on KDUX will be giving you a chance to win ticket to Journey and Def Leppard at the Gorge Sept. 29th. Listen at 7:20am and P.A. & Spody will give you the details!

JOURNEY & DEF LEPPARD ANNOUNCE NEW DETAILS

FOR COLOSSAL CO-HEADLINING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

58-City Tour Kicks Off May 21 ST

GORGE AMPHITHEATRE – GEORGE, WA

Saturday, September 29, 2018

On Sale Saturday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m.

SEATTLE, WA (January 25, 2018) – Following the huge buzz surrounding last week’s announcement that two of the world’s greatest rock bands – JOURNEY and DEF LEPPARD – are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour, special fan presales and VIP packages have now been announced, as well as additional on sale details.

Tickets for most dates go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, February 3 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express ® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public in select dates beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 12 PM local time.

Additionally, Journey and Def Leppard fan presales will begin Monday, January 29 at 12 PM local time. Def Leppard VIP Packages will also be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through Epic Rights, visit http://www.DefLeppardRockBrigade.com for all information. Journey VIP Packages will be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through VIP Nation. For more information, visit http://journeymusic.com .

Promising to be one of the top tours of the year, the North American trek will be composed of both stadium and arena concerts, with half of the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off May 21 st in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, plus an arsenal of their hits, such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages,” and “Faithfully.”

The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums – Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park; Detroit’s Comerica Park; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; St. Louis’ Busch Stadium; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and San Diego’s Petco Park – as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California.

Neal Schon said, “These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!”

Said Joe Elliott, “This tour is going to be a blast! We’ve toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!”

Jonathan Cain added, “We are all anxious to share our sound with the world again and, along with Def Leppard, we are part of a world-class package to the rock stage that spans decades and represents a multi-platinum legacy.”