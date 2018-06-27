Win Journey & Def Leppard tix on the Best of Thursday! Here’s how…

Win concert tickets on the KDUX Best of Thursday! Be the winner of a pair of tickets to the Journey & Def Leppard concert at the Gorge Sept. 29th!
This tour will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, plus an arsenal of their hits, such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages,” and “Faithfully.”
The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums – Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park; Detroit’s Comerica Park; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; St. Louis’ Busch Stadium; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and San Diego’s Petco Park – as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California.
The Def Leppard and Journey tour is underway and here is the set-list!
(SPOILER ALERT) – Setlist below:
Journey Set List
- Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (from Frontiers, 1983)
- Be Good to Yourself (from Raised on Radio, 1986)
- Only the Young (from Frontiers, 1983)
- Neal Schon Guitar Solo
- Stone in Love (from Escape, 1981)
- Any Way You Want It (from Departure, 1980)
- Lights (from Infinity, 1978)
- Jonathan Cain Piano Solo
- Open Arms (from Escape, 1981)
- Who’s Crying Now (from Escape, 1981)
- Chain Reaction (from Frontiers, 1983)
- La Do Da (from Infinity, 1978)
- Steve Smith Drum Solo
- Neal Schon Guitar Solo #2
- Wheel in the Sky (from Infinity, 1978)
- Faithfully (from Frontiers, 1983)
- Don’t Stop Believin’ (from Escape, 1981)
Encore
- Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’ (from Evolution, 1979)
Def Leppard Set List
- Rocket (from Hysteria, 1987)
- Animal (from Hysteria, 1987)
- Foolin’ (from Pyromania, 1983)
- When Love and Hate Collide (from Vault, 1995)
- Let’s Get Rocked (from Adrenalize, 1992)
- Armageddon It (from Hysteria, 1987)
- Rock On (from Yeah!, 2006)
- Two Steps Behind (from Adrenalize, 1992)
- Man Enough (from Def Leppard, 2015)
- Love Bites (from Hysteria, 1987)
- Bringin’ on the Heartbreak (from High ‘n’ Dry, 1981)
- Switch 625 (from High ‘n’ Dry, 1981)
- Hysteria (from Hysteria, 1987)
- Pour Some Sugar on Me (from Hysteria, 1987)
Encore
- Rock of Ages (from Pyromania, 1983)
- Photograph (from Pyromania, 1983)