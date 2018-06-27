Win Journey & Def Leppard tix on the Best of Thursday! Here’s how…

Win concert tickets on the KDUX Best of Thursday! Be the winner of a pair of tickets to the Journey & Def Leppard concert at the Gorge Sept. 29th!

Listen starting at 6am Thursday morning from 6a-10am for ANY Journey or Def Leppard song and text the title of the song to 360-532-1047 and you could win!

Winner will be announced Friday at 7:20am!

This tour will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, plus an arsenal of their hits, such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages,” and “Faithfully.”

The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums – Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park; Detroit’s Comerica Park; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; St. Louis’ Busch Stadium; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and San Diego’s Petco Park – as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Def Leppard and Journey tour is underway and here is the set-list!

(SPOILER ALERT) – Setlist below:

Journey Set List

Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (from Frontiers, 1983)

Be Good to Yourself (from Raised on Radio, 1986)

Only the Young (from Frontiers, 1983)

Neal Schon Guitar Solo

Stone in Love (from Escape, 1981)

Any Way You Want It (from Departure, 1980)

Lights (from Infinity, 1978)

Jonathan Cain Piano Solo

Open Arms (from Escape, 1981)

Who’s Crying Now (from Escape, 1981)

Chain Reaction (from Frontiers, 1983)

La Do Da (from Infinity, 1978)

Steve Smith Drum Solo

Neal Schon Guitar Solo #2

Wheel in the Sky (from Infinity, 1978)

Faithfully (from Frontiers, 1983)

Don’t Stop Believin’ (from Escape, 1981)

Encore

Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’ (from Evolution, 1979)

Def Leppard Set List

Rocket (from Hysteria, 1987)

Animal (from Hysteria, 1987)

Foolin’ (from Pyromania, 1983)

When Love and Hate Collide (from Vault, 1995)

Let’s Get Rocked (from Adrenalize, 1992)

Armageddon It (from Hysteria, 1987)

Rock On (from Yeah!, 2006)

Two Steps Behind (from Adrenalize, 1992)

Man Enough (from Def Leppard, 2015)

Love Bites (from Hysteria, 1987)

Bringin’ on the Heartbreak (from High ‘n’ Dry, 1981)

Switch 625 (from High ‘n’ Dry, 1981)

Hysteria (from Hysteria, 1987)

Pour Some Sugar on Me (from Hysteria, 1987)

Encore