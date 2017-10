Hair metal legends Whitesnake lead by the one and only David Coverdale celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled album with a super deluxe edition in several different formats; 2LP, 2CD and 1CD versions. Also included are rare demo recordings from the studio and live cuts from their massive 1987 tour. Definitely this is a must-have for the Whitesnake fan that misses the days of Tawni Kataen straddling a Rolls Royce in a better sounding digitally remastered sound.