What annoys you? (part 1)

A new survey asked a surprisingly tough question. What’s more infuriating: When someone doesn’t hold a door open for you . . . or when you hold the door open for someone else and they don’t say “thank you”?

74% of people say not hearing “thank you” is worse. 13% get more upset when someone doesn’t hold the door for them. (The remaining 13% said they don’t know which is worse.)

So, we ask you… What annoys you?

KDUX listener responses:

-Annoyed with cashiers who are busy chatting with other cashiers and not paying attention to scanning my groceries.

-Hearing people chew their food!!! Keep the mouth closed!

-People that drive in the passing lane. I may drive 9 over limit but will pass on right.