What annoys you? (part 1)
By Pat
|
Mar 29, 2018 @ 8:55 AM

Every time you wake up in the morning, there’s SO MUCH opportunity for someone to ruin your day.

A new survey asked a surprisingly tough question.  What’s more infuriating:  When someone doesn’t hold a door open for you . . . or when you hold the door open for someone else and they don’t say “thank you”?

74% of people say not hearing “thank you” is worse.  13% get more upset when someone doesn’t hold the door for them.  (The remaining 13% said they don’t know which is worse.)

So, we ask you… What annoys you?

KDUX listener responses:

-Annoyed with cashiers who are busy chatting with other cashiers and not paying attention to scanning my groceries.

-Hearing people chew their food!!! Keep the mouth closed!

-People that drive in the passing lane. I may drive 9 over limit but will pass on right.

-driving idots…. remember to get a driver s license,  it’s an eye test not an IQ test… lol… gotta go.

 

RELATED CONTENT

Secret to long life? Going to concerts! Your favorite concert??? “A Paranormal Evening” with Alice Cooper August 19th in Everett The secret to happiness… the internet? The KDUX Cash Call winning continues! Happy Birthday to Steven Tyler! The big 7-0! Foods that changed America… What do you think?
Comments