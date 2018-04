This Sunday from 1-4pm Hoquiam High School students will be taking part in the 6 KM “Walk for Water” fundraiser to raise money and call attention to water needs in 3rd world countries.

Jessica Goulet and Lucy Roloff stopped by the KDUX studios to tell us about it.

How to donate?

More on Walk for Water fundraiser, please join them this Sunday at Earth Day at the SeaBreaze Oval in Hoquiam at the HS track.