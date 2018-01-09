Unheard Nirvana recordings released

An old friend of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain named John Purkey, who runs a YouTube account called The Observer, recently uploaded four videos containing cassette audio of Nirvana demos from the late Eighties. Purkey claims that the tapes were given to him by Cobain himself. They include early recordings of songs that would eventually make up the band’s debut LP Bleach, as well as material recorded with Melvins drummer Dale Croverand audio of early, pre-Dave Grohl Nevermind recordings featuring Chad Channing on drums. Purkey has also offered comments on each tape.