Unheard Nirvana recordings released

- The tapes amount to about two hours of material, some of which has been heard by fans before, with much of it sounding raw and unpolished.
- Grohl, who joined Nirvana in 1990, told us a while back that the band recorded a lot of material that has never seen the light of day: [“There’s a lot of unreleased stuff that no one’s ever heard. There’s a lot of unreleased stuff that I’ve never heard. I mean, I was the fifth drummer. I didn’t join until 1990, but spent a lot of time demoing and recording basement practices, and things like that.”] SOUNDCUE (:13 OC: . . . things like that.)
- A 2015 documentary called Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck used rare home video footage, interviews, artwork and music from the late Nirvanaleader’s own personal archives to tell his life story.
- A number of personal items once belonging to Cobain went up for auction last year, including his Blockbuster video rental card, some original Cobain sketches, Nirvana’s MTV Video Music Awards trophy for the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video, and some of the proofs for the In Utero album artwork.
