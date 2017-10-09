Tom Petty’s Greatest Hits Re-Enters Billboard Chart

After TOM PETTY’S death, his “Greatest Hits” soared to #2 with 84,000 in sales . . . beating out new albums by Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus. Four other Tom Petty albums cracked the Top 200, including “Wildflowers” at #27 and “Damn the Torpedoes” at #122. But SHANIA TWAIN’s new disc “Now” took the top spot by selling 137,000 copies.

1. NEW: “Now”, Shania Twain . . . 137,000 copies

2. “Greatest Hits”, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers . . . 84,000 copies

3. NEW: “Tell Me You Love Me”, Demi Lovato . . . 75,000 copies

4. NEW: “The Bigger Artist”, rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie . . . 67,000 copies

5. NEW: “Younger Now”, Miley Cyrus . . . 45,000 copies

6. “Stoney”, Post Malone . . . 42,000 copies

7. “Luv Is Rage 2”, Lil Uzi Vert . . . 40,000 copies

8. “Evolve”, Imagine Dragons . . . 39,000 copies

9. “DAMN”, Kendrick Lamar . . . 34,000 copies

10. “Divide”, Ed Sheeran . . . 31,000 copies

(Billboard)