Tom Petty’s Greatest Hits Re-Enters Billboard Chart
By Pat
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 10:56 AM

After TOM PETTY’S death, his “Greatest Hits” soared to #2 with 84,000 in sales . . . beating out new albums by Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus.  Four other Tom Petty albums cracked the Top 200, including “Wildflowers” at #27 and “Damn the Torpedoes” at #122.  But SHANIA TWAIN’s new disc “Now” took the top spot by selling 137,000 copies.

 

1.  NEW:  “Now”Shania Twain . . . 137,000 copies

 

2.  “Greatest Hits”Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers . . . 84,000 copies

 

3.  NEW:  “Tell Me You Love Me”Demi Lovato . . . 75,000 copies

 

4.  NEW:  “The Bigger Artist”, rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie . . . 67,000 copies

 

5.  NEW:  “Younger Now”Miley Cyrus . . . 45,000 copies

 

6.  “Stoney”Post Malone . . . 42,000 copies

 

7.  “Luv Is Rage 2”Lil Uzi Vert . . . 40,000 copies

 

8.  “Evolve”Imagine Dragons . . . 39,000 copies

 

9.  “DAMN”Kendrick Lamar . . . 34,000 copies

 

10.  “Divide”Ed Sheeran . . . 31,000 copies

 

 

(Billboard)

