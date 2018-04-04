The KDUX Joan Jett & Cheap Trick pre-sale password is…

The KDUX presale password to buy your tickets early starting Wednesday at 10am to Saturday at 10am is:

radio

Use the password “radio” when buying your tickets for the Joan Jett and the Blackhearts & Cheap Trick pre-sale at this link: Washington State Fair Joan Jett & Cheap Trick

Puyallup, WA –April 2, 2018 – Get ready for a night of rock ‘n’ roll when the Washington State Fair welcomes Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick, Wednesday, Sept. 19, as part of the 2018 Columbia Bank Concert Series.

Joan Jett is an originator, an innovator and a visionary. As the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts, with whom she has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she’s had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You” and “Crimson and Clover.”

Her independent record label, Blackheart Records, was founded in 1980 after she was rejected by no less than 23 labels. Blackheart is one of the longest running indie labels and continues to give voice to new bands. Jett has acted in movies and television, including 1987’s Light Of Day, and in a Tony-nominated Broadway musical, The Rocky Horror Show. She has appeared on such acclaimed television shows as Oprah and Law and Order.

Her music has become a permanent force in mainstream culture. A version of “I Hate Myself for Loving You” was reworked for NBC’s Sunday Night Football theme song, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” and was performed for nine seasons by the likes of Pink, Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood. Her music is heard in countless films and TV shows including Easy A, Kick Ass, The Runaways, Shrek, Baby Mama and many more.

Cheap Trick is part of the very fiber of American music, inspiring and delighting generations with their unique union of massive melodies and razorblade riffs, their own special brand of mischievous wit and maximum rock ‘n’ roll. Frontlined since 1974 by Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar) and Tom Peterson (bass guitar), the Rockford, Illinois-born band is set to impact still another era with the spectacular new BANG ZOOM CRAZY…HELLO, their 17th studio collection and first in more than five years. Co-produced by Cheap Trick and GRAMMY® Award winner Julian Raymond (Glen Campbell, Fastball), songs like “Heart On The Line” and the turbulent first single, “When I Wake Up Tomorrow,” are deeply connected to the band’s own irrepressible history just as they accelerate their trademark sound and vision into the now.

The glorious “Long Time No See Ya” marks another in a long line of salutations spanning “ELO Kiddies” and “Hello There” to “Goodnight” and “Say Goodbye,” while the pile-driving “Do You Believe Me” showcases dueling solos from Nielsen and six-string icon Wayne Kramer – a milestone meeting of the long established Midwestern mutual appreciation society between Cheap Trick and the mighty MC5. BANG ZOOM CRAZY…HELLO prove Cheap Trick to be as energetic and idiosyncratically irresistible as ever before, a callback to their classic canon yet somehow as inventive and exciting as a bunch of crazy kids just coming out of the garage.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. Visit www.thefair.com and join our free E-Club for access to the best seats and ticket offers. E-Club members get the opportunity to buy tickets to all shows in the Columbia Bank Concert Series lineup, before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Prices are $60, $50 and $40 and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on the Fair website, http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/joan-jett-the-blackhearts-and-cheap-trick or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office at 9th Ave SW and Meridian St. on Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on site will be charged a $3 per ticket service fee.

The Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick concert is part of the 2018 Columbia Bank Concert Series.