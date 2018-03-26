The KDUX Cash Call winning continues!
By Pat
|
Mar 26, 2018 @ 7:14 AM

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino and The Rock of the Coast, 104.7 KDUX is kicking off a brand new Season with a brand new contest and we’re giving you lots of chances to win! Spring Ka-Ching! It the “KDUX Cash Call”!!! You win the cash, when we make the call. Listen weekdays to KDUX at 8, 11, 2 and 5 for the KDUX Cash Code! Text it to 67760  and you could win the cash. Win $1,000 instantly and a chance to share in $80,000!!!

Sponsors: Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Monday: Lexar Homes

Tuesday: Casa Mia

Wednesday: Grocery Outlet

Thursday: Viper Vapor

Friday: The Roof Doctor

Get all the details at KDUX.com

Listen starting March 19th at 8am!

For complete rules, click this link: KDUX CASH CALL RULES

