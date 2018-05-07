The Eagles Portland concert rescheduled for May 22nd
By Pat
May 7, 2018 @ 11:43 AM

The Eagles concert at that was scheduled for Moda Center in Portland, OR. on May 5th has been rescheduled for Tuesday May 22nd at the same venue. The full press release is below:

Press Release: Eagles postpone Porland Show. 

Meanwhile, co-founder the late Glenn Frey’s postumous release “Above the Clouds; The Collection” will be released May 11th

 

Above The Clouds: The Collection

Celebrate the legendary voice of the Eagles with Above The Clouds: The Collection. The tracks “I Got Love”, “Run Boy Run”, “The Heat Is On” and “Lyin Eyes / Take It Easy (Medley)” are available to download and stream when you pre-order the release. Add it to your collection today! https://glennfrey.lnk.to/ATCTheCollection

Posted by Glenn Frey on Friday, May 4, 2018

