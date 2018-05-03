Tall Ship ‘Hawaiian Chieftain’ to offer tours this weekend in Westport

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Exective Director Brandy Bednarik hung out with KDUX this week and gave us the lowdown on the Tall Ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain. The Chieftain will be in Westport this weekend offerting tours.

WESTPORT SCHEDULE

May 4 (Friday) Vessel Tours: 4 pm. to 5 pm. ($5 donation) May 5 (Saturday) Vessel Tours: 10 am to 1 pm ($5 donation) Adventure Sail: 2 pm to 4 pm ($42-$49) May 6 (Sunday) Vessel Tours: 10 am to 1 pm ($5 donation) Adventure Sail: 2 pm to 4 pm ($42-$49) May 7 (Monday) Hawaiian Chieftain departs for Port Ludlow Est. Trip Time: 48 hours ($390)

April 24, 2018 – History will come alive in Westport this May as the tall ship Hawaiian Chieftain makes her return trip to Westport Marina. The tall ship, part of the Washington-based nonprofit Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, sails the waters of the Pacific each year along with its companion vessel Lady Washington, offering educational programs, free deck tours, and sailing trips.

From May 4th – May 6th, Hawaiian Chieftain will be docked at Westport Marina (326 Lamb Street, Float #10). On Friday May 4th, schools can reserve a trip aboard the tall ship for the Historical Seaport‘s one-of-a-kind maritime heritage field trip Voyage of Explorers. That weekend the tall ship is open to the general public for ticketed Adventure Sails. For the seasickness-prone but curious, stationary dockside Vessel Tours are available daily for a $5 suggested donation. Hawaiian Chieftain can also be Chartered for private events including weddings and workplace team builders.

The steel hulled Hawaiian Chieftain was launched in 1988 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Together with Lady Washington, the tall ships are among the most active educational boats in America, visiting approximately 40 ports each year. The tall ships offer a glimpse into our historic past, introducing people of all ages to the sights and sounds of 18thand 19th century maritime life.